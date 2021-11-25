Pleasant Valley, Bettendorf high schools finish Student Hunger Drive 2021 first and second in Division A

In addition to taking second place in the Division B schools, Orion High School won the 2021 Mission Challenge Award. Participating schools write a 500-word essay and present a display board discussing how the school is embodying the mission of the River Bend Food Bank, which is to lead the community-wide effort to end hunger in eastern Iowa and western Illinois.

In its essay, Orion said: “Every moment became worthwhile as our students united together to make a difference in the community. Our student council led the charge, and the high school student body, the elementary school and the community responded to the call. We pulled together in an effort to make a difference greater than all of us, and we succeeded in more ways than we could’ve possibly imagined.”

Speaking with the media before the finale, Miller said that in the immediate peak of the pandemic the food bank’s needs jumped by more than 50%.

“You think of all the people furloughed from their jobs, kids home from school who normally would have eaten at school,” he said. “We had an increase of more than 50% in the need for our services, which was just crazy because at the same time we pretty much shut down volunteers because, you think about right after COVID we couldn’t be around people at all.