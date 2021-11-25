Pleasant Valley, Bettendorf high schools finish Student Hunger Drive 2021 first and second in Division A

Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf high schools came in first and second, respectively, in Division A of the 2021 Student Hunger Drive that ended Nov. 16 with a party at the River Bend Food Bank.
Standing before a crowd of about 100 students at the finale, Mike Miller, president and CEO of the River Bend Food Bank, said this year’s drive to fight hunger in the Quad-Cities was needed more than ever and expressed the community’s appreciation for what the students accomplished.
“With COVID, with all the people who are off of work, home from school, our community needed this more than ever,” Miller said.
The food bank’s need jumped by 50% at the peak of the pandemic, he added.
With their drive and dedication to the cause, Miller said, the students raised the most amount of food in the five years since the River Bend Food Bank has been in charge of the drive, collecting 734,781 meals.
There was no student hunger drive in 2020 because of the pandemic.
But his year, Miller said, “13 of the 16 schools participating collected more food than they did in 2019, so that’s amazing.”
In total, the Student Hunger Drive in its 35 years has provided almost 16 million meals to children, families and seniors facing hunger in the River Bend Food Bank’s 23-county service area.
Alleman High School took first place in the Division B schools of 300 to 1,250 enrolled students.
For the students and their adviser, Marlene Wetherell, first place brought feelings of intense pride and satisfaction.
“These kids have really, really worked hard, and our feeder schools were amazing,” Wetherell said.
“These kids are amazing,” she added. “They do so much in a short amount of time. They’re involved in sports, they’re involved in other clubs, they’re involved in their churches, and I’m just really excited.”
Wetherell said it was slow at the beginning of the six-week drive that began Oct. 4, but Alleman’s feeder schools came through. Our Lady of Grace in East Moline, Jordan Catholic School in Rock Island and Seton Catholic School in Moline stepped up to the challenge.
“We wouldn’t have been able to do it without them,” she said.
Alleman senior Danielle Luzano, said she and her fellow students “knew it was important to come through this year and have a really strong contribution to the Student Hunger Drive. There are so many families in need right now, and last year we couldn’t have it.
“We held more events than in past years because we had to make up for last year,” Luzano said. “Especially because we’re small we wanted to make our contribution strong and show what Alleman is all about.”
In addition to taking second place in the Division B schools, Orion High School won the 2021 Mission Challenge Award. Participating schools write a 500-word essay and present a display board discussing how the school is embodying the mission of the River Bend Food Bank, which is to lead the community-wide effort to end hunger in eastern Iowa and western Illinois.
In its essay, Orion said: “Every moment became worthwhile as our students united together to make a difference in the community. Our student council led the charge, and the high school student body, the elementary school and the community responded to the call. We pulled together in an effort to make a difference greater than all of us, and we succeeded in more ways than we could’ve possibly imagined.”
Speaking with the media before the finale, Miller said that in the immediate peak of the pandemic the food bank’s needs jumped by more than 50%.
“You think of all the people furloughed from their jobs, kids home from school who normally would have eaten at school,” he said. “We had an increase of more than 50% in the need for our services, which was just crazy because at the same time we pretty much shut down volunteers because, you think about right after COVID we couldn’t be around people at all.
“And then you recall when the stores didn’t have anything left on the shelf to sell and they didn’t have anything left to donate to us, so those factors inhibited our operations. The seriously interrupted supply chain has certainly made this the craziest year-and-a-half of my career,” Miller added.
Miller said the inflation that was plaguing the economy hit the food bank twice.
“You think about folks that can barely make ends meet and then you see 6% inflation in the food prices and they’ve got a hard time making things add up, so that puts more of a burden on our services," he said.
“Meanwhile, with the supply-chain issue still affecting donations, we are still buying food and that inflation hits us there, too,” he added.
“A case of peanut butter that cost 12 bucks and change in February of 2012 is now over $17,” Miller said. “That’s more than 40%.”
Thinking about this year’s Student Hunger Drive, Miller said, “This is my third food bank, and sometimes it’s hard to convince people that there’s hunger here in America.
“But here we have an entire generation of Quad-Citizens who understand the issue of hunger because of their experience with the Student Hunger Drive in high school,” he added.
Smiling a bit, Miller said before the finale: “It’s been a good day for our community. The kids did a really good job.”
