Quad-Cities Area Family Fair to be held Saturday

The Quad-Cities Area Family Fair will be held 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Veterans Memorial Park Pavilion in Bettendorf.
The event, co-hosted by Hand in Hand and GiGi's Playhouse, will feature over 20 vendors with resources about fall programs, volunteer opportunities, adaptive sports and recreational programs, therapeutic programs and activities and inclusive young adult activities. The event is free to attend and is for families of all ages and abilities.
This is a one-stop shop of resources for families with special needs. Some of the groups attending include Amerigroup, Autism Society of the Quad-Cities, Camp Courageous, Child Care Resource and Referral, city of Davenport Parks and Recreation, Empower House, Hanger Clinic, Iowa Family Support Network, author Robin Abbott, Quad-Cities Music Therapy, Special Olympics, Up with Families and West Music Therapy.
The fair highlights the many resources the Quad-Cities has to offer in one location and gives parents the opportunity to visit many organizations in one morning.
Quad-Cities Music Therapy will offer a free music therapy class 10-10:45 a.m.
To learn more, visit www.handinhandqc.org or www.gigisplayhouse.org/quadcities.