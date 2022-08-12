Quad-Cities Area Family Fair to be held Saturday

Improvements along Forest Grove Drive near the TBK Bank Sports Complex will be underway this week, establishing a new roadway to Bettendorf from the north. Phase three of the Forest Grove Drive reconstruction project will take in three smaller phases over the course of the next year. The project is reconstructing and widening Forest Grove Drive starting east of International Drive and extending east through Middle Road with improvements to Middle Road south of Forest Grove Drive and extending north to south of the interstate 80 interchange.