Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

Bettendorf teacher honored with art education leadership award

Herbert Hoover Elementary School and Mark Twain Elementary School art instructor, Meghan Purcell, is the recipient of Artsonia's 2022 Art Education Leadership Award. The award honors pioneers in the art education community who continuously inspire peers and engage students.

Purcell's peers and Artsonia selected her from among thousands of instructors as one of 15 national winners.

She is in her seventeenth year as an art instructor. She strives to cultivate an environment where students can freely express themselves.

Artsonia's 2022 Art Education Leadership Award honors the passionate, dedicated instructors who teach students to create and value art, produce innovative lessons and continually motivate peers on Artsonia.

For more information, visit artsonia.com.

BHS senior awarded scholarship

Maylee Callahan, a graduating senior at Bettendorf High School, was one of eight high school students to be awarded an Iowa Credit Union Foundation (ICUF) Warren A. Morrow Memorial Scholarship.

Callahan, a member of DuTrac Community Credit Union, will receive a $2,000 award.

Bettendorf resident inducted into WIU Phi Kappa Phi Chapter

Bianca Sierra, Bettendorf, was inducted into Western Illinois University's chapter of the Phi Kappa Phi National Honor Society in April.

Local students named to UI 2022 Tippie 21 list

Cami Hunter, Bettendorf, and Brandon Parejko, LeClaire, have been named to the 2022 Class of Tippie 21 award winners list for the University of Iowa's Tippie College of Business. The 21 undergraduates have excelled in the areas of scholarship, leadership, experiential learning and advancing diversity, inclusion, and global engagement.

Upper Iowa University announces 2022 Honors and Awards recipients

Upper Iowa University has announced the 2022 Honors and Awards recipients. Devin Lentz, Bettendorf, received the Ron Crooker Facilities Endowed Scholarship.

Dean's List

Elmira College

Elmira, New York

Bettendorf: Shayan Pasha

Honors Scholars

Western Illinois University

Macomb, Illinois

Bettendorf: Mark Clayburne, Erin Anderson, Janee Fowler, Nicholas Goumas, Nathan Wheeler

LeClaire: Logan Volkert

