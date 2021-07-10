Cameron Champ seeks balance in life, trip to British Open

“Because I haven't been enjoying it, I haven't been having fun. I've been brutal on myself, and I got to a point where I had to say, 'OK, I got to stop, this has to change, I can't be doing this anymore.'”

That was a familiar theme on Tour of late. Fellow young 20-something Matthew Wolff took time away from Tour to find himself mentally and try to get back in a good place when he started defining himself by his golf results.

Champ admitted that he had lost his identity. He was losing the chase to be the same guy on the course as he is off of it.

"So I've kind of done a flip-flop, a 180, and no matter how I play, this is who I am on and off the course, and this is especially how I am off the course,” he said. “So I don't want to come out here and act a certain way or be a certain way when that's not how I would react off the course.”

And that actually made golf secondary for him for a while, as did Wolff.

It's nice to see these guys are able to put golf and life in perspective. Making a living needs to be in a different lane than living life.

Maybe here this week, in just his second JDC start — he missed the cut in 2019 — he has found that balance.