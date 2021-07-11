Lebioda credits putting game to strong last few weeks

"When the weather was pretty bad and you had the rain coming down sideways and some decent amount of wind, the goal is always just to try to get to the next shot," he said. "So you do what you can, you focus on the shot at hand and execute it to the best that you can and then go and find it and hit it again, do the whole thing over again. That's the best way to describe it."

His 65 on Sunday was his seventh consecutive final round of par or better dating back to the 2021 Valspar Championship in May.

The fifth-year pro, in his second year on the PGA Tour, was just one stroke short last weekend from the three-way playoff, which was eventually won by Cam Davis.

Lebioda grabbed back-to-back Top 5 finishes for the first time in his career. His previous Top 10 finish came in a tie for third at the 2020 Bermuda Championship, where he carded his Tour-best round of 63 in Round 1. His lone Top 10 finish of 2019 on Tour was a tie for fifth as a sponsor exemption with his teammate Curtis Luck at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

At this rate, his first PGA Tour win may come sooner rather than later.