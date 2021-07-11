Lebioda credits putting game to strong last few weeks

SILVIS — Hank Lebioda has been enjoying his golf game the past few weeks.
The 27-year-old Florida native navigated a rainy final round at the John Deere Classic to card a 6-under 65 on Sunday and 15-under overall in his second time competing at TPC Deere Run, finishing in a three-way tie for eighth at the 50th edition of the tournament.
It was Lebioda’s third straight top-10 finish after tying for fifth at the Travelers Championship and a tie for fourth at the Rocket Mortgage Classic last weekend.
“Golf is really fun at the moment,” Lebioda said, “and I'm going to do my best to stick to my routines I have, stick to my work and just keep it going.”
What has been key? For Lebioda, he credited his putting. His 5.2 cumulative strokes gained putting was fifth at this year’s JDC.
“I’ve been putting very, very well,” he said. “It’s a testament to the work that (putting coach) John Graham and I have put together for the last 18, 20 months or so that we’ve been working together.”
His improvement with the putter was not immediate, but he was confident he was on the right track. Lebioda has stuck to the game plan and stayed dedicated to his routines, patiently waiting for success to come.
Lebioda referenced sticking to his game plan again while describing how he shot 65 Sunday in unfavorable conditions.
"When the weather was pretty bad and you had the rain coming down sideways and some decent amount of wind, the goal is always just to try to get to the next shot," he said. "So you do what you can, you focus on the shot at hand and execute it to the best that you can and then go and find it and hit it again, do the whole thing over again. That's the best way to describe it."
His 65 on Sunday was his seventh consecutive final round of par or better dating back to the 2021 Valspar Championship in May.
The fifth-year pro, in his second year on the PGA Tour, was just one stroke short last weekend from the three-way playoff, which was eventually won by Cam Davis.
Lebioda grabbed back-to-back Top 5 finishes for the first time in his career. His previous Top 10 finish came in a tie for third at the 2020 Bermuda Championship, where he carded his Tour-best round of 63 in Round 1. His lone Top 10 finish of 2019 on Tour was a tie for fifth as a sponsor exemption with his teammate Curtis Luck at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
At this rate, his first PGA Tour win may come sooner rather than later.
“A lot of things have to align for guys to win,” he said. “We’re not all Tiger (Woods) or Dustin (Johnson) or Rory (McIlroy). But all I can do is control how I work and how I handle myself out on the golf course.”
