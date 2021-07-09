List leads JDC, but he knows family really comes first

SILVIS — Sometimes having a great perspective on things — and life in general — can be key to having things fall into place for you.
Just ask Luke List, who happens to be leading the 50th John Deere Classic after two rounds.
He came into this week's PGA Tour event missing the cut in the last three tournaments he played in the last week of May and first two weeks in June. He hadn't had a Tour start since that last missed cut at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree in South Carolina.
His expectations for his golf game this week were aligned with those results.
For the last month, golf had been the last thing on his mind, and for good reason.
List's son, Harrison, was born prematurely on June 5. After leaving the hospital, Harris was back in, fighting RSV, a respiratory virus “and had a tough go,” according to dad. Luke said Harrison was intubated for a couple days.
“He was in the ICU for two weeks, so we were home and I wasn't playing because of that,” said List after shooting an 8-under 63 at TPC Deere Run which tied for the low round of the day. “It was tough.”
Instead of worrying about making putts and missing cuts, his focus was squarely where it need to be.
List said that while Harrison was in Children's Hospital of Georgia in Augusta, his wife, Chloe, was by his side and he took care of things back home with 2½-year-old daughter Ryann.
“I wasn't going to come back on the road and compete until everybody was home safe and healthy,” the 36-year-old said. “I was itching a little bit, but family is always the most important thing, and anyone would say that.
“But for us just to get him home from the hospital was amazing, and it felt such a relief.”
It was cool this week to see other players making sure to check in on their families back home. Chesson Hadley delayed one of his post-round interviews while “tucking in” his youngsters remotely.
Life on the road and away from family can be tough.
Handling issues such as what the Lists went through can be even more difficult.
“Those children's hospitals are amazing places to see how hard those doctors and nurses work,” List said. “There's a lot of positive stories and there's obviously a lot of negative ones, and we were lucky to be a positive one.”
List felt that tug as Harrison battled. But now, he said, is time to be back with his “work family” on the PGA Tour.
“It was tough … and it's been amazing to come back,” List said. “Everyone has been asking and praying and thinking about us, so it's kind of cool. It's a big family out here and it's nice to know that you've got everybody's support when it's not going great.”
But now, like families everywhere at some point, you just need to put them in their place, and that's where List's focus is now.
He has high hopes for a big weekend that he needs to reach the FedExCup playoffs. List is ranked No. 117, shooting for a Top 125 spot.
He would love for nothing better than to finish off a big week.
Even while he focuses on golf, List said his thoughts are never far from Harrison.
“I miss him like crazy,” he said. “But I'm glad that everyone is home and that I'm here competing again.”