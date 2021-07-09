List leads JDC, but he knows family really comes first

“I wasn't going to come back on the road and compete until everybody was home safe and healthy,” the 36-year-old said. “I was itching a little bit, but family is always the most important thing, and anyone would say that.

“But for us just to get him home from the hospital was amazing, and it felt such a relief.”

It was cool this week to see other players making sure to check in on their families back home. Chesson Hadley delayed one of his post-round interviews while “tucking in” his youngsters remotely.

Life on the road and away from family can be tough.

Handling issues such as what the Lists went through can be even more difficult.

“Those children's hospitals are amazing places to see how hard those doctors and nurses work,” List said. “There's a lot of positive stories and there's obviously a lot of negative ones, and we were lucky to be a positive one.”

List felt that tug as Harrison battled. But now, he said, is time to be back with his “work family” on the PGA Tour.