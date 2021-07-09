Low rounds save weekend plans for some at JDC

“Oh, definitely I holed loads of putts today,” Senden said. “I started off, I got off to a rough start yesterday, and then I started 3-under through four on the front nine today, so really sort of found my way, especially the putts inside sort of six, eight feet. I holed them all today.”

It was a breakthrough he has been waiting for while playing on the PGA Tour and dabbling on the senior circuit as well having recently turned 50.

“Yeah, I've been trending a little bit the last little while,” Senden said. “My golf at the beginning of the year to now has been sort of average, to say the best, really. And then the last month or so I've been starting to really sort of stripe it again and feel good about myself and play well.”

And a return to Deere Run did the trick on Friday for Senden.

“... This week I've been feeling good with some good feelings being back here,” he said. “(Thursday) I played actually reasonably well, but I shot a terrible score, and then today I put it all together, which was good.”

McNealy aced the 136-yard 16th hole with a wedge. It gave the 25-year-old his first ace on the PGA Tour and fifth all-time.