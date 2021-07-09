Low rounds save weekend plans for some at JDC

SILVIS — A few players in the John Deere Classic got a jump on moving day.
And for a couple of them, it saved the week.
John Senden, the 2006 JDC champion, carded the day's best round at TPC Deere Run, firing an 8-under 63 at the PGA Tour-owned facility and worked his way far enough up the leaderboard to secure himself a weekend tee time.
Maverick McNealy, who opened with an even-par 71 on Thursday, turned things around with a 7-under 64 that included a hole-in-one as he also put the 36-hole cut line in his rear-view mirror.
While "moving day" is more associated with a PGA Tour Saturday, Senden's 8-under 63 was matched by leader Luke List (13-under), Chase Seiffert (11-under) and Lucas Glover (11-under).
McNealy's 64 was matched by Adam Schenk (11-under), Brandon Hagy (-11), Roger Sloan (7-under), Aaron Wise (6-under) and Shawn Stefani (4-under). The last three needed low rounds to make the cut.
Nick Taylor (10-under), Patrick Rodgers (10-under), Jason Dufner (9-under), Greg Chalmers (8-under) and David Hearn (7-under) all shot 6-under 65s.
Senden's weekend plans were seriously in doubt after an opening 3-over 74. But he flipped the switch and got things rolling, literally, as he went from making 48-feet, 7-inches worth of putts on Thursday to 128-7 on Friday.
“Oh, definitely I holed loads of putts today,” Senden said. “I started off, I got off to a rough start yesterday, and then I started 3-under through four on the front nine today, so really sort of found my way, especially the putts inside sort of six, eight feet. I holed them all today.”
It was a breakthrough he has been waiting for while playing on the PGA Tour and dabbling on the senior circuit as well having recently turned 50.
“Yeah, I've been trending a little bit the last little while,” Senden said. “My golf at the beginning of the year to now has been sort of average, to say the best, really. And then the last month or so I've been starting to really sort of stripe it again and feel good about myself and play well.”
And a return to Deere Run did the trick on Friday for Senden.
“... This week I've been feeling good with some good feelings being back here,” he said. “(Thursday) I played actually reasonably well, but I shot a terrible score, and then today I put it all together, which was good.”
McNealy aced the 136-yard 16th hole with a wedge. It gave the 25-year-old his first ace on the PGA Tour and fifth all-time.
“That put a huge smile on my face when I saw that ball disappear,” said McNealy, who is still looking for his first Tour victory. “That's something where I see a lot of guys posting online and seeing highlights of guys making hole in ones and thinking, 'Man, that looks like a lot of fun and someday I want to make one on the PGA Tour and I did today.'”
That one was part of a bogey-free 6-under 30 on Deere Run's back nine to start his day. The front didn't go quite as well as he had bogeys (Nos. 4 and 9) for a 1-under 34 coming into the house.
“I didn't hit the ball particularly well today, but I did a really good job of managing and lag putting,” McNealy said. “All in all, it was a pretty solid day, but ones don't add up very fast and that was a really nice bonus and definitely couldn't have come at a better time to make that 5-under for four-holes run to one, stop thinking about the cutline and just start looking up the leaderboard which is where I want to be come the weekend.”