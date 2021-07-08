Monday four-spotters show game on Thursday

For Smalley and Cole, who have played in U.S. Opens, this big stage here wasn't too big.

“Thankfully I've played in a couple of these already, so I kind of knew what the deal was,” said Smalley, admitting he had to shake off the nerves the first couple of holes.

But once he did that, it was smooth sailing for much of the round. Starting on the back nine, he birdied 13 and 17 to make the turn at 2-under. He quickly added birdies at 1, 2, 5.

“I made a nice birdie putt on 13 that kind of settled me in a little bit more, and after that it was — kept going through the process and missing where I wanted to miss and hit the ball where I wanted to hit it,” Smalley said. “I was good to go from there.”

His only bogey of the round came at No. 6 where an approach shot from the bunker got away from him, as did a chip from the back rough to a back pin.

Focused on his own game, Cole hadn't seen that Smalley posted 4-under on the other side of the course but got a bit of a smile when told of the dual Thursday success.

Cole survived hitting just seven of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens and was content with his opening round.