Monday four-spotters show game on Thursday

SILVIS — The Monday qualifiers made a statement on Thursday.
Two of the pro golfers who survived Monday's open qualifying showed their stuff on Thursday in the opening round of the 50th John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run.
Alex Smalley and Eric Cole — two guys who have been in previous PGA Tour events — led the foursome that also included Luke Gannon and Rodrigo Lee in shooting under-par rounds.
Smalley led the group with a 4-under 67 and Cole added a 2-under 69, both coming in the morning wave. In the last groups off the course Thursday evening, both Gannon and Lee carded 1-under 70s.
Smalley was in a 17-player tie for 12th heading into Friday's second round and Cole tied for 52nd. Gannon and Lee have work to do to make the cut as they are tied for 75.
“It's great to Monday into a tournament,” said Smalley, a Duke University graduate. “That's almost the toughest part is getting here and then you're almost freed up when you get here and can kind of just go out and play.”
Smalley and Cole, especially, showed that even the guys without status on the PGA Tour have game, even though they might not be household names.
“I think anyone who is knowledgeable about golf would probably know that there is a lot finer line than other people would think,” said Cole, the son of pro golfing parents Bobby Cole and Laura Baugh, of the talent level in the pro game.
For Smalley and Cole, who have played in U.S. Opens, this big stage here wasn't too big.
“Thankfully I've played in a couple of these already, so I kind of knew what the deal was,” said Smalley, admitting he had to shake off the nerves the first couple of holes.
But once he did that, it was smooth sailing for much of the round. Starting on the back nine, he birdied 13 and 17 to make the turn at 2-under. He quickly added birdies at 1, 2, 5.
“I made a nice birdie putt on 13 that kind of settled me in a little bit more, and after that it was — kept going through the process and missing where I wanted to miss and hit the ball where I wanted to hit it,” Smalley said. “I was good to go from there.”
His only bogey of the round came at No. 6 where an approach shot from the bunker got away from him, as did a chip from the back rough to a back pin.
Focused on his own game, Cole hadn't seen that Smalley posted 4-under on the other side of the course but got a bit of a smile when told of the dual Thursday success.
Cole survived hitting just seven of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens and was content with his opening round.
“It felt good,” he said. “It's a little bit bigger than a Korn Ferry (Tour) event, but it's still golf — you're still trying to hit the ball in the fairway, on the green and make a putt. Once you get out there, it turns into the same things. Once you get out there, the more you can simplify it the better.”