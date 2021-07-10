Munoz rallies to top of wet JDC race

While it was chaotic atop the leaderboard on Saturday, history shows us that 10 third-round leaders have gone to win in the 20 tournaments held at Deere Run.

Munoz, a 28-year-old Columbian, propelled himself to the top of the field with a solid back nine, with those birdies on 11, 13 and 16 giving him the lead as the rain ended.

“It was tough, definitely, especially the front nine,” said Munoz. “It seemed like we were scrambling with the umbrella, the towel, trying to keep the club face dry. It was just take your time and do the best you can and hope for the best, as well. It was key that we got a good round under those conditions.”

Now he hopes he can be the survivor and win his second Tour event this season. Sleeping on the lead isn't a worry, he said.

“I've done it in the past, so I think I'll do fine,” said Munoz, who won the Sanderson Farms event last fall. “I've got my routine pretty much down, so we'll see how it goes.”

Nine of the last 11 tournaments have been won with a score of 20-under or lower, so Sunday could be setting up for a shootout — depending on the weather, of course.