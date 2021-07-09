Stricker bounces back to have pleasant Friday

SILVIS — Steve Stricker found it much easier to smile when he walked off the golf course Friday.
On Thursday, the three-time John Deere Classic champion struggled to a frustrating 1-under par 70 that left him in danger of missing the cut in the tournament for the first time since 2003. Stricker skipped a chance to defend his championship in the U.S. Senior Open to come to the JDC so that would have been sort of embarrassing.
But in Friday’s second round he shot a 5-under 66, allowing him to stick around for the weekend of the 50th anniversary event. He even took a few minutes to have fun with one of his daughters during his round.
"It was a good, solid day, and I needed it to hang around for the weekend," said Stricker, who seemed as relieved as he was happy. "My goal starting the day was to get like 6-, 7- or 8-under today, so I fell a little short of my goal, but I played solid."
Stricker said his round included just one "little hiccup." He hit his second shot at No. 11 into a bunker, then missed a 7½-foot putt to take his only bogey of the day.
"Otherwise, I struck it nicely and made a couple more putts today than I did (Thursday), which helps," he said.
At the second hole, Stricker came across a familiar face.
His 22-year-old daughter Bobbi, who just completed her golfing career at the University of Wisconsin, was part of the PGA Tour Live radio broadcast and also was on the Golf Channel’s broadcast for a few holes.
While waiting for his next shot, Stricker walked over to say something to her.
"On the second hole there they were just getting ready and started, and I knew she was nervous, so I tried to break the tension for her a little bit," Stricker said.
Bobbi, who majored in journalism, said she enjoyed the brief broadcasting experience and may want to do it as a profession in the future.
As for his own immediate future, Stricker said he knows he still has a lot of work cut out for him in Saturday’s third round. He trails second-round leader Luke List by seven strokes.
"You've got to go out there and try to make birdies," Stricker said. "I'm a long ways from the lead. … I've got to go out and make something happen. I've got to shoot a really low one (Saturday) or Sunday or both."