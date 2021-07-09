Stricker bounces back to have pleasant Friday

SILVIS — Steve Stricker found it much easier to smile when he walked off the golf course Friday.

On Thursday, the three-time John Deere Classic champion struggled to a frustrating 1-under par 70 that left him in danger of missing the cut in the tournament for the first time since 2003. Stricker skipped a chance to defend his championship in the U.S. Senior Open to come to the JDC so that would have been sort of embarrassing.

But in Friday’s second round he shot a 5-under 66, allowing him to stick around for the weekend of the 50th anniversary event. He even took a few minutes to have fun with one of his daughters during his round.

"It was a good, solid day, and I needed it to hang around for the weekend," said Stricker, who seemed as relieved as he was happy. "My goal starting the day was to get like 6-, 7- or 8-under today, so I fell a little short of my goal, but I played solid."

Stricker said his round included just one "little hiccup." He hit his second shot at No. 11 into a bunker, then missed a 7½-foot putt to take his only bogey of the day.

"Otherwise, I struck it nicely and made a couple more putts today than I did (Thursday), which helps," he said.

At the second hole, Stricker came across a familiar face.