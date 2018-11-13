The Community Foundation of the Great River Bend has a new name that emphasizes its Quad-City mission.
Now known as the Quad-Cities Community Foundation, the organization also has a new tagline: “Generosity lives here.”
President and CEO Sherry Ristau said Monday that the heart of the organization is rooted in empowering every person in the Quad-City region to learn more about generosity, and live it out. The foundation was launched in 1964, and today it manages nearly $140 million in assets for about a thousand charity groups.
“We are excited about the future of the Quad-Cities Community Foundation, not because we have a new name, but because we recommit every day to the vital mission of transforming our region through the generosity of our donors. We don’t’ do it alone,” Ristau said.
“We want to be a part of the movement to really unify and bring the Quad-Cities together.”
The tagline emphasizes that generosity lives in the Quad-Cities and at the Community Foundation, she said.
“We want everybody to feel a part of the Community Foundation,” she said, adding that you don’t’ need to be millionaire to be a supporter.
The foundation will continue to offer opportunities for donors to support causes and nonprofits, grant funding for nonprofits in Rock Island and Scott counties, Transformation Grants that "move the needle off the status quo," and scholarship opportunities for students to continue their education.
A recent grant from the foundation was awarded to the Child Abuse Council for its doula program that is part of its home visitation services. It provides prenatal health and labor support for young expectant mothers, including home visitation services within the third trimester to help prepare for the birth as well as developmental education, new parent skills, familial health support, assistance during birth and acclimating to home life.
The Community Foundation also continues to support areas beyond the Quad–City area through its Geographic Affiliate Funds and Community Funds, which allow communities to start and grow endowments to benefit their towns and counties.
This week is Community Foundation Week, when the nearly 800 community foundations across the country raise awareness about how they help communities.