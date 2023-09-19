Rock Island-Milan School District

SEPT. 12 – All board members were present.

For the first time, Tuesday’s meeting was held in the district’s brand-new, $8.3 million administration center.

The meeting kicked off by recognizing Rock Island High School’s 2023 Charles O. Austin, Jr. Scholars — students earning a 3.6 GPA or higher after six semesters.

The board then held a public hearing on the district’s 2023-24 budget, which anticipates around $86 million in education fund expenses and $8.6 million in operations and maintenance fund expenses.

During board reports, Rock Island Education Association leaders addressed “negative comments” made about district teachers in the most recent Committee of the Whole discussion on student behavior. They listed “teachers recognize” phrases and gave examples of current district programs and partnerships aimed at encouraging positive student climate and behaviors.

The board then approved all action items.

Highlights:

The proposed 2023-24 budget.

Moving forward with building a new, 8-lane swimming pool facility on-campus for Rock Island High School

. Estimated to cost $14.75M, the new pool will also feature moveable bulkheads and a diving well. Pending final contract approvals, construction for this project is tentatively slated to begin in Sept. 2024 and end by Jan. 2026. Gary Rowe was the only board member to vote against this item, citing concerns with costs amidst other district investments.

Before adjourning, district CFO Jen Barton led a discussion on possible options for the former administrative building.

Next meeting: Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 6 p.m.

Bettendorf Community School District

SEPT. 14 – All board members except Paul Castro were present.

Thursday’s meeting opened with a public hearing on a proposed $400,000 budget and scope of work for chiller replacements at Bettendorf Middle School.

The board then recognized Chrissy Block, an art teacher at Neil Armstrong Elementary School. She was named the 2023-24 Iowa Outstanding Elementary Art Educator of the Year.

During her report, Superintendent Michelle Morse said a partnership with Davenport schools will allow Bettendorf high schoolers to participate in Davenport’s student-built homes program. The Bettendorf Educational Support Association report said its paraeducator mentoring program is officially underway.

This year’s student board representative, senior Charlie Silver, gave his first report, noting the following:

Summer fundraising for the River Bend Food Bank’s 2023 Student Hunger Drive

The annual “Fill the Truck” Student Hunger Drive fundraising contest against Pleasant Valley, in which the two tied this year. While PV raised more money, Silver said, Bettendorf filled more boxes with food.

Bettendorf’s 2023 Homecoming theme: “Once Upon a Homecoming.” This year’s homecoming parade is on Thursday, Sept. 21.

Student Council held a pep assembly at each elementary school on Friday, Sept. 15, to kick Homecoming week off.

With that, the board unanimously approved all action items:

June 2023 financials, which estimates around a $100,000 budget deficit after rollback and audits are complete — still, finance director Bob Beckwith said this puts the district in a much better position than initial projections.

Replacing the middle school chillers for $400,000. Due to bidding and shipping timelines, these won’t be installed until October, 2024, at the earliest.

Several board policy revisions, along with the following new policies: ‘200.4—Board Member Social Media Engagement’ and ‘909—School Logo Use and Protection Guidelines.’

Like other districts, these revisions were made to align with the IASB and changes to law.

Next meeting: Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 6 p.m.

