ON TAXES: CARES Act is not short on individual income tax relief

Distributions and Loans from Retirement Accounts

Generally, if a taxpayer takes an early distribution (before age 59 ½) from a retirement account (i.e., individual retirement account (IRA) or 401k retirement plan), the taxpayer must pay income tax on the withdrawal plus a 10% penalty. The CARES Act creates an exemption from the 10% penalty on early distributions from qualified retirement accounts during 2020 up to $100,000 if the taxpayer is diagnosed with COVID-19, his or her spouse or dependent is diagnosed with COVID-19, or he or she experiences adverse financial hardship due to COVID-19. Under the CARES Act, the income attributable to a COVID-19 distribution will be taxable over 3 years (unless the taxpayer elects otherwise). Alternatively, the taxpayer may recontribute the distributed amount into his or her retirement account within the three-year period without regard to the cap on retirement contributions, and the amount recontributed will not be treated as taxable income to the taxpayer. In addition, the CARES Act also increases the maximum amount that an individual affected by COVID-19 may borrow from a qualified plan from $50,000 to $100,000.