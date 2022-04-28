Bettendorf Magazine: Find Your Perfect Hair with Salon Halo

Nothing makes someone feel better than a great hairstyle. Our hair can show off our personality and complete a perfect outfit. If you’re looking to change up your hairstyle this summer, Salon Halo, located on 53rd Avenue, is your local Bettendorf expert for all things hair.

Salon Halo was started in 2009 by Billie Woods and Megan Tarpein. This luxury hair salon specializes in hair coloring and cutting, and thrives on education. Stylists at Salon Halo stay ahead of the trends as celebrity stylists and famous hair experts often visit and teach all areas of expertise.

Salon Halo believes in hair health and integrity first and foremost and uses the best products in the industry including Kerastase, Oribe, R+Co, and R+Co Blue as well as L’Oreal Professional color.

Stylist and owner Megan Tarpein has all of the important hair trends you’ll need this summer:

What’s Hot in Haircuts:

The mid-length shag, textured and air dried

Slick straight hair and the 90s Bob along with the French glossing trend introduced by L’Oreal Professional are super hot righ now. The gloss is an iconic way to transform hair color, correct tone, and add shine and condition. The rise of “French gloss“ takes the gloss service a step further with the addition of a root touchup.

Curly Fringe

Hand tied hair extensions for added length or density

Before

After

Fluffy layers inspired by Cindy Crawford in her prime

What’s Hot in Hair Color:

Smoky shades

Bleach and tones

Coppers

Dark, Rich, Shiny almost black shade

Face framing AKA Money piece where it’s delicate at the root and gradually thicker and brighter as it moves down the hair. Not to be confused with the recently popular chunky money piece.

Pastel shades like lilacs and baby pinks. Both pops of color or all over color.

Fun peekaboo color or highlight ribbons, a modern take on chunky highlights, keep hair low maintenance.

Warm, chocolate brunettes that have brightness like caramel and gold tones with an added base to create depth and contrast.

Blended blondes. All shades from warm to cool tones.

Dimensional brunettes with movement like baby lights and beautiful balayage pieces.

Expensive blonde like J Lo. The stars signature loose waves by Chris Appleton shows off multi-dimensional highlights and low lights.

Check out all of Salon Halo’s work at @salonhalo

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0