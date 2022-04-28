 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bettendorf Magazine: Find Your Perfect Hair with Salon Halo

salon halo team.png

Nothing makes someone feel better than a great hairstyle. Our hair can show off our personality and complete a perfect outfit. If you’re looking to change up your hairstyle this summer, Salon Halo, located on 53rd Avenue, is your local Bettendorf expert for all things hair.

Salon Halo was started in 2009 by Billie Woods and Megan Tarpein. This luxury hair salon specializes in hair coloring and cutting, and thrives on education. Stylists at Salon Halo stay ahead of the trends as celebrity stylists and famous hair experts often visit and teach all areas of expertise.

Salon Halo believes in hair health and integrity first and foremost and uses the best products in the industry including Kerastase, Oribe, R+Co, and R+Co Blue as well as L’Oreal Professional color.

Stylist and owner Megan Tarpein has all of the important hair trends you’ll need this summer:

What’s Hot in Haircuts:

The mid-length shag, textured and air dried

MidLength_Shag.png

Hair by Molly @mollydoesmyhair

Slick straight hair and the 90s Bob along with the French glossing trend introduced by L’Oreal Professional are super hot righ now. The gloss is an iconic way to transform hair color, correct tone, and add shine and condition. The rise of “French gloss“ takes the gloss service a step further with the addition of a root touchup.

90s_Bob.PNG

Hair by Molly @mollydoesmyhair

Curly Fringe

Curly Fringe.png

Hair by Jessa @styled_by_jessaj

Hand tied hair extensions for added length or density

Before

Extension_Before.png

After

Extension_After.png

Hand-tied extensions by Jessa @styled_by_jessaj

Fluffy layers inspired by Cindy Crawford in her prime

Cindy_Crawford.png

What’s Hot in Hair Color:

Smoky shades

Smoky_Shades.png

Hair by Brittany @hairbybrittanymackril

Bleach and tones

Bleach and Tones.png

Hair by Audrey @audrey.hanssen

Coppers

Coppers.png

Hair by Marisa @marisamperreault

Dark, Rich, Shiny almost black shade

Dark_Rich_Shiny.jpg

Hair by Molly @mollydoesmyhair

Face framing AKA Money piece where it’s delicate at the root and gradually thicker and brighter as it moves down the hair. Not to be confused with the recently popular chunky money piece.

Face_Framing.png

Hair by Haley @haleydoeshairs

Pastel shades like lilacs and baby pinks. Both pops of color or all over color.

Pastel.PNG

Hair by Kaylin @kaylingoetheartistry

Fun peekaboo color or highlight ribbons, a modern take on chunky highlights, keep hair low maintenance.

Fun Peekaboo color.png

Hair by Kate @katewilliams24

Warm, chocolate brunettes that have brightness like caramel and gold tones with an added base to create depth and contrast.

Warm_Chocolate_Brunettes.png

Hair by Marisa @marisamperreault

Blended blondes. All shades from warm to cool tones.

Blended_Blondes.png

Hair by Marisa @marisamperreault

Dimensional brunettes with movement like baby lights and beautiful balayage pieces.

Dimensional_Brunettes.PNG

Hair by Kaylin @kaylingoetheartistry

Expensive blonde like J Lo. The stars signature loose waves by Chris Appleton shows off multi-dimensional highlights and low lights.

JLo.png

Check out all of Salon Halo’s work at @salonhalo

