A guide to the port regions

Upper Mississippi River Ports: Five regional planning agencies centered on the Quad-Cities, but includes riverfront counties north to Dubuque. Formerly known as the Mississippi River Ports of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois.

Mid-America Port Commission: Confluence of the Upper Mississippi and Illinois Rivers, centering on the Quincy, Illinois-Hannibal, Missouri area.

Illinois Waterway ports: Peoria and Ottawa and 10 counties within three regional planning agencies. This region encompasses 175.5 river miles, including Havana, Heart of Illinois, Illinois Valley, Ottawa, and Seneca Regional port districts. They partner with the Joliet Regional Port.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0