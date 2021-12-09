Industrial-sized growth: Q-C commercial real estate is red hot

Ruhl said much of the new commercial growth is following new housing that's being constructed in the Iowa Quad-Cities.

"That’s not to say Illinois is without transactions," he said. "Illinois is enjoying very good activity, it’s just Iowa is slightly stronger."

DenHartog said Mel Foster Commercial agents spend much of their day fielding calls from businesses in Illinois wanting to relocate to Iowa for various reasons, "and the supply just isn’t there."

"A lot of businesses on the Illinois side of the river that want to move to Iowa, but face higher input cost to build and relocate," he said. "And (they) end up at the end of the day staying in Rock Island County, but the demand is higher on the Iowa side of the river."

Outlook

Overall, brokers and developers expect the commercial real estate market will continue to grow at its current pace for the end of 2021, fueled by low lending rates and inflationary pressures.

"Demand seems to be good," DenHartog said. "We’re consistently showing real estate and people are very upbeat on the economy."

Tansey, too, predicts the market will keep "rolling forward."

"There are a lot of deals in play," he said. "I don't know how long this pent up demand is going to run itself out, but, like I said, there were a lot of projects put on hold over a year-and-a-half that seem to be green lit this year."

