Owners of Freshii in Bettendorf announce the closure of the restaurant

Jake and Courtney Eikenberry, owners of the Freshii franchise in Bettendorf, have announced via Facebook and Instagram that the business will close when the inventory is depleted.
The couple opened the franchise in 2019. Freshii is based in Toronto, Canada. According to the company's website, it has almost 500 stores in 17 countries.
The Bettendorf location is located at 5009 Competition Ave. at the TBK Bank Sports Complex.
“To our wonderful community. The Freshii Bettendorf family thanks and appreciates you so much for your support since our opening in August 2019. We have made so many great memories and friends on this crazy journey and we couldn’t be more thankful for each and every one of you.
“It is with a heavy heart and the feeling of defeat that we will have to permanently close our location,” the couple said in their postings. “We have fought hard through the adversities and tried to roll with the punches but unfortunately we have not been able to recover.
“We have exhausted all resources and even over extended ourselves to try and keep Freshii open,” they said.
They said that Freshii will be open “until we have depleted our inventory which should last through the end of the weekend. We hope to see you one last time,” they said.
“We are so appreciative that we were able to employ so many amazing individuals and watch many of them grow and become young professionals beyond working behind the counter,” they said.
“To us, Freshii was bigger than salads, bowls, smoothies and burritos,” they said. “It was an opportunity to try and make an impact on other people lives. Was the operation always perfect? Absolutely not. But we hope that we were able to make a positive impact on some of the individuals we crossed paths with along the way.”
The Eikenberrys said that “times have been hard for all businesses in the service industry, so please continue to support your local establishments, respect one another, be patient, and just remember that everyone is under different circumstances that may be out of their control. We are all in this together.”