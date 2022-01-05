Owners of Freshii in Bettendorf announce the closure of the restaurant

Jake and Courtney Eikenberry, owners of the Freshii franchise in Bettendorf, have announced via Facebook and Instagram that the business will close when the inventory is depleted.

The couple opened the franchise in 2019. Freshii is based in Toronto, Canada. According to the company's website, it has almost 500 stores in 17 countries.

The Bettendorf location is located at 5009 Competition Ave. at the TBK Bank Sports Complex.

“To our wonderful community. The Freshii Bettendorf family thanks and appreciates you so much for your support since our opening in August 2019. We have made so many great memories and friends on this crazy journey and we couldn’t be more thankful for each and every one of you.

“It is with a heavy heart and the feeling of defeat that we will have to permanently close our location,” the couple said in their postings. “We have fought hard through the adversities and tried to roll with the punches but unfortunately we have not been able to recover.

“We have exhausted all resources and even over extended ourselves to try and keep Freshii open,” they said.