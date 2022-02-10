Leading in 2022: RSM: Success equals giving back

RSM US LP began in 1926 when Ira B. McGladrey bought a seven-person office from his employer and established I.B. McGladrey Company as an accounting firm. He later established three additional one-person practices in Iowa City, Burlington, and Davenport, Iowa.

Although the company’s high level of accounting and tax has been a staple of its success for nearly 96 years, RSM has since expanded throughout the country while experiencing many transformations. RSM’s consulting service offerings continue to evolve and grow at a rapid pace while remaining focused on protecting and serving our clients and communities. RSM has become the nation’s leading provider of audit, tax and consulting services for the middle market.

“We are proud to employ more people here in the Quad Cities than any other audit, tax and consulting firm. We pride ourselves on being business advisors capable of assisting our clients with all of their business needs,” said Ryan Weber, audit partner and market leader for the Quad Cities practice, which has nearly 300 employees in its two Davenport locations.

RSM has a tax, audit, and consulting practice at 4650 East 53rd Street and administrative offices at 331 West 3rd Street, both in Davenport.

Everyone knows owning and operating a business involves a myriad of risks, and as technology advances, cybersecurity continues to be top of mind for business leaders. This segment of RSM’s consulting practice is one of the fastestgrowing service lines for the Firm. RSM remains committed to advising Quad City businesses, including bringing cybersecurity solutions to clients +to protect them and their business from outside threats.

“Regardless of size and complexity, every organization is impacted by cyber threats. Our risk consulting practice is uniquely positioned in the Quad City market to not just respond to cyber security incidents but also to advise our clients on developing a security and privacy posture to protect stakeholders,” said Weber.

RSM’s solutions and strategies help identify security risks, incorporate security into business processes, and empower stakeholders to make more informed business and risk decisions.

Many make the mistake of overlooking cybersecurity issues when making decisions on business initiatives. Disregarding both current and potential future cybersecurity issues can lead to increased vulnerabilities and inefficiencies within a business.

As the cyber landscape continues to evolve, it’s essential to prepare for anything. RSM puts together a comprehensive strategy to protect businesses using industry and technical experience.

The strategy includes four pillars to ensure stakeholders are protected. These pillars entail understanding an organization’s challenges and threats, designing a cybersecurity program to address those challenges, deploying the appropriate strategies and optimizing performance for years to come.

“Using a single tool or implementing a single policy won’t solve your security issues. They require a comprehensive strategy that considers your people, process, technology and data,” said Jonathan Dreasler, cyber strategy manager and cybersecurity leader for the Quad Cities practice.

The RSM advisory team’s success has been grounded in taking the time to understand their client’s business environment and culture to solve their specific concerns, then successfully integrates security into the entire organization.

RSM consultants specialize in eight capabilities to build and customize your cybersecurity program.

These include: Cyber Resiliency, Security Monitoring and Response, Identity and Access, Information Protection, Security Engineering and Operations, Security Architecture, Risk and Compliance, and Security Program Management.

Community Values

As they protect local businesses from digital threats, RSM continues to give back the Quad Cities to strengthen our community, as well.

Since its founding in 1926, RSM and its employees have had a strong focus on community service. They hold stewardship as one of their five core values, which they define as leaving things better than we find them.

RSM understands the needs of the communities where they live and work. They value their ability to come together to provide support to organizations.

To assist the Davenport community through the hardships of a global pandemic, RSM has pledged $10,000 to The Quad Cities Community Foundation. Employees are also given a $50 weekly per diem to use to support local grocers or restaurants. Any unused amount was donated to the RSM US Foundation, supporting River Bend Food Bank in Davenport and other local food banks in the U.S. and Canada.

Employees are able to participate in Volunteer Day for Birdies Fore Love (BFL). BFL is a yearly fundraiser whereby the local RSM team performs various fundraising activities and receives matching dollars from the RSM Foundation for the benefit of a local Quad Cities charity of choice. The 2021 Volunteer Day focused on Habitat for Humanity. Seventy-four employees joined together to build the outer walls of new homes for low-income and at-risk families.

2021 was filled with giving and stewardship. The RSM US Foundation donated $40,100 to the River Bend Foodbank in June. In November, RSM QC held their annual United Way fundraiser and raised $9,495 for United Way Quad Cities and completed its annual BFL campaign, which raised over $20,000 for a local Quad Cities organization that provides essential mental health services to the community.

The opportunities for those in the Quad Cities continue to grow. RSM is currently hiring for over 40 open positions in the Quad Cities, and over 3,000 positions nationwide.

